SPORTSFOOTBALL

I-League: Punjab FC to resume 2021-22 campaign against Churchill Brothers FC Goa

By NewsWire
0
0

Kolkata, Feb 24 ( IANS) Punjab FC will restart its I-League 2021-22 campaign on March 4 against Churchill Brothers FC Goa, with the League set to recommence after being postponed in January owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The Club assembled and resumed training in Kolkata earlier this month and entered the League’s bio-secure bubble on February 21.

The format of the competition remains the same as before, with all 13 teams to face each other once in a single round-robin format in the first round, after which the league will split into two groups for the second phase. The first round of fixtures was completed in December, which saw RoundGlass Punjab FC register a 2-0 win over Rajasthan United FC.

Ashley Westwood, Head Coach, RoundGlass Punjab FC, said, “It feels great to be back on the pitch once again and the whole team is excited for the restart of the I-League. I am happy to see the efforts put in by the boys in training over the last few weeks. We are determined to put our best foot forward in the upcoming matches and inspire our fans with an exciting style of football.”

Gurtej Singh, defender and captain, Punjab FC said that All the players are working very hard ahead of the league’s restart.

“We cannot wait for the action to kick off. Training has been fantastic, and we are preparing in the best way possible. We hope to make our fans and the people of Punjab proud with our performance,” he said.

20220224-190203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.