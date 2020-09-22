I-League qualifiers: ARA FC 1st outstation team to arrive in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) ARA FC of Ahmedabad became the first outstation team to reach Kolkata for the I-League Qualifiers 2020, which kick-off on October 8 simultaneously in Kolkata and Kalyani.

Having arrived at Kolkata in two separate batches, ARA will be looking to acclimatise to the conditions as fast as possible, as they get their training underway. “It’s a good feeling to be back. I’m absolutely thrilled to be in Kolkata, a place where football enjoys a lot of popularity,” said ARA FC head coach Vivek Nagul upon his arrival.

The coach of the Ahmedabad-based side acknowledged the challenge up ahead for all involved in making the I-League Qualifier 2020 a reality in the aftermath of the lockdown that was enforced to keep a check on the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s certainly a challenge for everyone — the organisers and the teams. But the good thing is that we get to re-start footballing action in the country once again,” said the 50-year-old Nagul.

Having arrived at the venue 17 days ahead of the start of the qualifiers, ARA FC will be looking to prepare for their four matches against Mohammedan SC, FC Bengaluru United, Bhawanipore FC and Garhwal FC.

While the players were not able to hit the training pitch during the COVID-19 pandemic, the coaches and the physios have been keeping them busy, monitoring their fitness levels on a regular basis.

“Our coaches and physios have been working on the players monitoring their daily workouts through an app. This has really helped us at a time when we could not hit the training pitch together,” said Nagul.

–IANS

rkm/bg