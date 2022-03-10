I-League: Rajasthan United, Sudeva FC aim back-to-back victories to keep momentum going (preview)

Gameweek 4 of the Hero I-League 2021-2022 will kick off with a clash between Rajasthan United FC, and the team from the capital, Sudeva Delhi FC at the Kalyani Municipal stadium, here on Friday.

Both teams are coming into this match high on confidence, having recorded a victory in their previous match. They will be looking to build on that momentum for the upcoming games.

Speaking about the match against Sudeva Delhi FC, Rajasthan United head coach Francesc Bonet said that he is aiming for consistency in the upcoming matches. “Every win gives confidence. The boys are working hard every day. It always helps the team to believe what we want to achieve. Like in the last match, we would fight until the end.”

Left-back Abhishek Ambekar accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference. “The boys played very well in the last match. Young players stepped up at the right moment. Our bonding is good on and off the field. We are looking forward to the game and hope that we will get all three points,” Ambekar said.

Bonet has also shared his opinions on the opponents. “Sudeva Delhi is a tough opponent to play against. They defend very well. We have seen their performances in the last few matches. We have our plans and will be aiming to get the victory,” coach Francesc Bonet concluded.

On the other hand, Sudeva Delhi FC head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo wants to take all the positives and minimize the mistakes from their previous games. He said, “The last match was good. The players gave their hundred percent and executed the plans successfully. If we want to be somewhere around the top, we should win matches. As a team, we need to minimize mistakes and go for positive results.”

Meanwhile, Sudeva’s left-back Rakesh Pradhan was confident for the match against Rajasthan United. “We played with confidence in the last game and got all three points. As a team, we will be looking to execute the plans of the coach to build the momentum going forward,” Rakesh added.

“Rajasthan United got a positive result in the last match. They have good foreigners with quality Indian players. They want to play with the ball. However, we want to focus on how we play rather than thinking too much about the opponent. There will be back-to-back matches for all the teams. So, we have to plan accordingly,” Wadoo said.

