Real Kashmir FC will look to build on their emphatic victory and displace table-toppers Churchill Brothers in the I-League when the two sides meet at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Real Kashmir are three points behind Churchill with a game in hand and a win on Monday will help them take the top spot. They come to the match on the back of an emphatic 6-0 win over Indian Arrows.

Meanwhile, Churchill have experienced a blip in their last two games, drawing to TRAU, and then Aizawl. Despite that, they still sit on the top of the I-League table. Monday’s clash with Real Kashmir, who are the only team apart from Churchill to have not lost a match yet in the league, will be a test of their title credentials.

Churchill Brothers lost their star striker Clayvin Zuniga to injury in their match against TRAU. The Honduran’s absence was keenly felt in their 0-0 draw against Aizawl as they lacked a clinical edge in the opposition’s box.

