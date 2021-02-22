Aizawl FC will be looking to cement their position in the top six of the I-League table when they face second-placed Real Kashmir FC on Tuesday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

A dominant display in their last match helped Aizawl beat Mohammedan Sporting 3-0. The result helped them rise to fifth on the league table. Yan Law’s side have now accumulated 12 points after 8 games but they now face a Real Kashmir side who are yet to lose a match this season.

“Last game was more than three points for us. There were a lot of positives, but my biggest takeaway is that we converted our chances into goals. It is a big positive to see your team, full of a young bunch of boys, dominate an opposition like Mohammedan SC. If we continue sticking together, I think we’ll get positive results,” said Law.

“Real Kashmir is a fantastic team. They have tons of experience and have a perfect mix of foreign and Indian players. On the other hand, we are the youngest team after the Indian Arrows. I believe it is going to be a competitive game, and although I have not lost to Kashmir before, football is an unpredictable game. We want to break their unbeaten streak and get all three points,” he said.

Real Kashmir saved their unbeaten run from ending after Dipanda Dicka cancelled out RoundGlass Punjab’s lead in what was a top-of-the-table clash in their last match, eventually playing out a 1-1 draw. The draw, however, pushed the Snow Leopards down to third place with 14 points from eight games.

“We came from a goal down against Punjab. This showed a lot of character as we did against NEROCA. Spirits are high within the team. I think it is important we keep picking up points. We would have loved to win the game, but I am happy the boys picked up a point,” said Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson.

“Aizawl are a very good team, we saw them against Mohammedan. They are quick, enthusiastic, and difficult to play against. We got to be at our absolute best to beat them,” the Scottish manager said.

–IANS

rkm/bg