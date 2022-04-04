SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

I-league: TRAU look to get back on track against Aizawl

After suffering three consecutive defeats, Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) will be aiming to get back on track against Aizawl FC when they meet in the I-League at the Naihati stadium here on Tuesday.

TRAU FC head coach Nandkumar Singh is very much aware of the importance of the Aizawl match. “After the last match, we had an off day. We have analyzed the last match. Players have to minimize unforced mistakes. We still have a chance to finish in the top 7. If we make the right decisions, we can get wins,” the coach said.

Meanwhile, left-back Buanthanglun Samte feels the players are motivated to get all three points. “We are playing well in patches. We have to follow our coach’s instructions and reduce our mistakes. Hopefully, we will win the next match,” Samte said.

Talking about the opponents, head coach Nandakumar Singh feels this match will be entertaining. “They are a good team. It is always difficult to play against such a quality side. In terms of the Top 7 Race, it is a crucial match for us. They are fast and energetic and quite similar to us. Hopefully, we can get the win and start collecting points,” the head coach concluded.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law is proud of his players. “I am proud of boys. They are giving their absolute best. Some results are not going in our favour but we have created many chances. Hopefully, we can convert them in the coming matches,” Law mentioned.

Forward David Lalhlansanga accompanied the coach in the pre-match conference and he looked confident and motivated ahead of the match. “We are playing well but making a few mistakes here and there. We hope to minimize them and get the victory,” David said.

20220404-205202

