New Delhi, March 11 (IANSlife) OTT sensation Vijay Verma who rose to prominence with critically acclaimed role in web series like Mirzapur and A Suitable Boy, along with Hindi Movies like Darlings, Gully Boy and Pink, took to the runway for designer Divyam Mehta. IANSlife caught up with the actor to get a view on fashion and style:

Fashion is finally moving away from athleisure and back to glamour, just want to know your take on this?

Verma: I think like trends come and go but I think if somebody is really happy in bell bottom pants in 2022, it’s fine.

In Paris, Milan and London, we saw a return of classics, what does that say about your style?

Verma: I like everything that comes back from a forgotten era, there is some kind of nostalgia that comes in, we all have seen images of our parents wedding, grandparents when they were young. So, anything that reminds of a forgotten era is always great and fashion just re-imagines itself in people’s mind and creates another identity, but it is a reflection of a bygone trend. I find that very fascinating, suppose if I wear a sandalwood perfume and it takes me back to my childhood going to a temple and “chandan ka agarbati” used to be there. So, anything that takes you back in time connects you with people and places that are forgotten is always very good.

What is your go to style?

Verma: Go to style is being very effortless and being very comfortable.

How did you feel walking the runway for Divyam Mehta and what do you most like about their latest style?

Verma: It was a breeze to walk specially because of the outfit I am wearing is so comforting and relaxed and free flowing, and Divyam has a sight to make Khaadi more popular, more fun, more cool and I think I am buying that game.

Any upcoming projects that you are excited about?

I have a slate of 8 upcoming projects starting with love stories and then there is a bunch of other stuff that I am doing.

