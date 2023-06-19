Award-winning international singer and actor Mary Millben will be performing in New York and Washington during the official state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US from Wednesday to Friday.

Formally invited by India’s permanent Ambassador to the UN Ruchira Kamobj, Millben will attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday with Prime Minister Modi on the North Lawn.

“This visit celebrates the US-India relationship, the world’s two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today,” Millben said in a Twitter post shared on Sunday.

“I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States.”

Millben became the first American artist to perform as an invited cultural ambassador for the US at an event commemorating India’s 75th anniversary of independence on August 15, 2022.

She will also perform at a diaspora reception hosted by US Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

“Performing for this meaningful gathering of the Diaspora in Washington, D.C. to welcome Prime Minister Modi is a great honour. Our common bond in freedom and democracy positions the US-India relationship to be the strongest force on earth for democracy, best model for unity as a family, and the symbol of freedom for future generations to come,” said Millben.

Praised for her bipartisan platform, Millben’s greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism across the world — now having performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive American Presidents — George W Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Joe Biden — international royalty, and world leaders.

Her global performance of the Indian National Anthem, performed virtually in 2020 for the 74th Anniversary of India’s Independence Day, and the treasured Hindu hymn ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ for the 2020 Diwali observance have been praised and viewed by millions across the US, India, and the world.

Millben has performed at the White House, US Congress, 2016 Rio Olympics, National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), off-Broadway, and in concert halls worldwide.

