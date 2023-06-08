ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘I Love You’ fuses love, betrayal and revenge with drama, suspense

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen sharing the screen with Pavail Gulati in the upcoming romantic thriller ‘I Love You’, has shared that the film blends love, revenge and betrayal while crossing genres of drama and thriller.

The film, which will be directly released on the OTT, depicts a passionate and dark side of love, and also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar.

Talking about the film, Rakul Preet Singh said: “‘I Love You’ is unlike anything I have done before as the storytelling combines the emotion of love, revenge and betrayal while crossing genres of drama, suspense and thriller. Nikhil has made a fantastic Film with a sharp narrative and has been able to extract amazing performances from all the cast members. I am looking forward to the audience’s reactions on this one.”

‘I Love You’ is a story of Satya Prabhakar, played by Rakul Preet Singh, a working independent woman in Mumbai whose life takes a drastic shift just as she and the love of her life take their relationship to the next level.

Pavail Gulati also commented: “When Nikhil narrated the Film to me, I was instantly onboard. The story allowed me to shift between and unravel contrasting character shades, which was absolutely thrilling. ‘I Love You’ is different in its treatment, fast-paced, edgy with vibrance in emotions and at the same time, very enjoyable in its narrative. Eagerly waiting for the audience to see our film.”

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is an Athena & The Vermillion World Production, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose. The film will drop on June 16 on JioCinema.

