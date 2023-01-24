INDIALIFESTYLE

‘I love you, pepsi”, says Superstar Yash as he becomes Pepsi’s brand ambassador

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANSlife) Youth-centric beverage brand Pepsi, on Tuesday made a blockbuster announcement that it has signed megastar Yash as its brand ambassador.

Yash, who shattered all geographical boundaries to become a force to reckon with, has had a hugely successful run at the box office.

Sharing his excitement on coming on board as Pepsi’s ambassador, the Superstar said, “I am exhilarated to engage with Pepsi and join them as the face of the brand. I believe in living life to the fullest, making the most of each moment, and following my passion unabashedly, which is synonymous with Pepsi’s philosophy. A collaboration as exciting as this is a great way to start the new year, and I can’t wait for my fans to see me in an all-new avatar!”

Pepsi has constantly reinvented and innovated itself to be a part of the cultural fabric of India.

Yash, on the other hand, has been lauded for his fearless and bold persona in Kannada cinema and enjoys a massive fanbase across the nation. This blockbuster collaboration is all set to enthrall consumers this summer.

Commenting on the association, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Rocking Star Yash, a name that truly defines the spirit of fearlessness and living life on your own terms – something that Pepsi consumers resonate strongly with. Yash brings a strong connection and influence over the youth that cuts across geographies. Yash will be instrumental in deepening consumer connections as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. We are excited for Pepsi’s journey in 2023 as we gear up to showcase the actor in an all-new avatar which is bound to leave fans pumped!”

The collaboration was ushered in by Yash as he posted a video of him on Instagram taking a swig from a chilled Pepsi bottle confirming his love for the brand with his family of over 13 million followers as he says, “I love you, Pepsi!”

(IANSlife can be contacted at IANSlife@ians.in)

20230124-113201

