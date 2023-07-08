INDIA

‘I miscalculated, seek your forgiveness’: Sharad Pawar on NCP split

NewsWire
0
0

A week after the Nationalist Congress Party dramatic vertical split, the founder-President Sharad Pawar admitted that he ‘slipped’ and failed to gauge the crisis brewing up in the party, here on Saturday.

“I miscalculated… I did not realise the developments taking place in the party. I am not pointing fingers at anybody (for the split) and I accept the full responsibility for it,” said Pawar, in an emotional tug at the masses while addressing a rally in Yeola town.

He declared that he had not come to Nashik to criticise anybody, but instead seek the forgiveness of the people of the district – who had always supported him – for the manner in which the NCP had split behind his back and he remained in the dark.

A week after the NCP broke up with Ajit Pawar and others joining the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government, Sharad Pawar kicked off his state-wide political tour from Yeola – the bastion of his former aide Chhagan Bhujbal, who also deserted the party.

Referring to the 64-year-old Ajit Pawar’s comments last Wednesday virtually pushing his 83-year-old Uncle Sharad Pawar to a ‘marg-darshak’ role, the latter reacted sharply at his rally today.
“Those who comment on my age should beware… they will have to pay heavily for it,” warned Pawar.

Earlier, he had said, “I am neither tired, nor retired, but full of fire,” indicating that the NCP’s supremo was back to doing what he is adept at – fighting – to save or salvage the party.

After the huge rally, Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, MP, General Secretary and MLA Dr. Jitendra Awhad, Dr. Amol Kolhe, actor-turned-MP, grand-nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar and other senior leaders got a thundering reception from thousands of people and party workers lining up the roads and also in Nashik, Yeola and other places they visited.

The vehicles of the visiting leaders were blocked by the teeming crowds, Sharad Pawar and Sule were virtually mobbed by workers and admirers who offered them flowers or garlands, tried to shake hands or touch them, and giving a tough time to the police and security personnel.

2023070836075

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wrestler murder case: 4 associates of Sushil Kumar arrested

    Netaji stood like a rock, so the statue in granite: Sculptor...

    Kerala, Punjab reach final of inaugural National Beach Soccer Championships

    IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell fifties; Harshal’s 3-32 power RCB to 7-run...