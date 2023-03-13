In an effort to cut costs, Microsoft laid off more employees last week to tackle the challenging times, including an Indian-origin worker in the US who was sacked along with his entire team.

Hari S., a Principal Engineering Manager at Microsoft, who spent more than 11 years in the company in Washington, wrote in a LinkedIn post: “With a warm heart, must say goodbye to a great organisation. Having been with Microsoft for 11 years, it pretty much seemed like a family especially when you have seen you have worked together through various Supply Chain product launches, multiple releases, rationalisation of architectures, a humungous number of integrations and efforts to bring in efficiencies within engineering & business processes.”

“Anyways every sentence has to have a full stop some self-marked and some externally induced. This week me & my team had to be let go as part of Microsoft’s larger efforts to tackle the challenging times,” he added.

Hari studied B.Tech from Pondicherry University (1997-2001) and completed his Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology (PGDIT) from IIT Kharagpur (2002-2003).

He is now looking for new roles in technology, product development, and team building.

“Looking forward for the next journey into roles that would need the passion of technology, product development and team building. If that seems like a fit for an opportunity that you know of, please do give a shout.”

Keeping up the fighting spirit, Hari concluded, saying: “I am excited to see where the road line takes, I am sure every turn will teach something new to look back on and connect the dots on.”

20230313-191002