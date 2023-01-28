INDIA

“I need not fear anyone” says mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy

Mining baron-turned-politician Gali Janardhana Reddy, who had launched Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Party (KRPP) in Karnataka, on Saturday said that he need not fear anyone.

His statement assumes importance against the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

Reddy further stated that will announce his party’s candidates for the Assembly polls by February 10.

Commenting on recent raids and seizure of his properties, he said, “By seizure of properties no one can threaten me. There are courts. If they seize one rupee today, it will come back as ten rupees in future.”

“I am going before the public with agenda of development. I will create awareness about other parties in the campaigning,” he said.

The development is seen to be a setback for the ruling BJP party in the state. The Reddy’s new party is likely to damage the ruling BJP in Hyderabad-Karnataka districts.

Janardhana Reddy, speaking to reporters stated, “I need not fear anyone. I will organise my party. I can’t invite everyone, offer them chairs and explain what I am doing.”

“I will hold a mega rally in Raichur in coming days. Many leaders are joining my party in 10 days. The new party has reached out to the grassroots level in 30 Assembly constituencies,” he said.

“We have candidates in 13 assembly constituencies. The remaining will be announced by February 10,” he said.

