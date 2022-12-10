INDIA

I operate differently to ensure justice for poor people: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Calcutta High Court’s Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is in regular national headlines for his judgements and observations on the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, on Saturday that he adopts a different and unconventional style of operation to ensure justice for poor people.

“My style of operation is somewhat different. My only aim is to ensure that the fruits of the judicial system and justice reaches the poor and backward sections of the society. Justice is their right and I operate with that aim. There are many poor people who cannot reach out to the court because of financial constraints. But the judicial system is equal for all,” he said while attending a function of a private law college at Siliguri in Darjeeling.

Recently, Justice Gangopadhyay came in the limelight after he gave a caution within the court to direct the Election Commission to cancel the recognition of Trinamool Congress and cancel their logo.

His observation on this count came after state Education Secretary, Manish Jain informed the court that the decision to create additional supernumary teachers’ posts to accommodate those recruited illegally earlier was taken by the state cabinet.

His comments evoked strong criticism from a senior Trinamool leader, who went to the extent of saying that Justice Gangopadhyay was trying to project his “Phantom” image to make his post-retirement moves in the political world smooth.

While handling the different cases relating to teacher’s recruitment scam, Justice Gangopadhyay had been walking in the unconventional path again and again. Even the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the teachers’ recruitment scam had faced his ire a number of times for slow pace of investigation.

20221210-204803

