Hours after she was removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi said whatever she did was a sacred duty, fulfilling her constitutional and moral responsibilities.

She thanked the Centre for a ‘lifetime experience’ in serving Puducherry.

“Thank all those who were a part (of) my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry-The People of Puducherry and all the Public officials (sic),” Bedi tweeted on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old was removed as the Lieutenant Governor last night amid a crisis in the Congress government in the union territory. The government slipped into a minority after four legislators resigned from the Assembly during the last one month.

The former IPS officer posted a statement along with her tweet. “I thank the Government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry, as its Lt Governor,” she said.

“I also thank all who worked with me closely. I can say with deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure ‘TeamRajNivas’ diligently worked to serve larger public interest,” Bedi said.

“Whatever was done, was a sacred duty, fulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibilities,” added Bedi, who has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy ever since her appointment.

“Puducherry has a very bright future. It’s now in the hands of people. Wishing for a ‘prosperous Puducherry’,” she said.

She also tweeted a clip of a motivational quote from a cover of a dairy on her table. “Kind heart, fierce mind, brave spirit,” it said.

Narayanasamy has welcomed Bedi’s removal and termed it victory for the people.

After the resignation of four legislators during last one month, the Congress government has left with 14 legislators in 30-member Assembly.

As the strength of the Assembly has dropped to 28, the majority mark is now 15.

Narayanasamy, however, has denied that his government has been reduced to a minority. He alleged that BJP is carrying out operational ‘lotus’ to lure legislators from other parties.

Assembly elections in Puducherry are due in May this year along with the polls in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

–IANS

ms/rs