INDIA

‘I pray to God that you come out of jail soon,’ says Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia’s CBI questioning

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that the “whole party will welcome Sisodia when he comes out of jail”.

“I pray to God that you come out of jail soon, we will be eagerly waiting for you. We the parents, children and Delhities,” a line from Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet read.

Sisodia had earlier tweeted that he was going to join the probe of the CBI once again, and will fully cooperate with the agency.

“If I will spend a few months in jail, I don’t care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He (Bhagat Singh) even chose to be hanged,” Sisodia tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, Kejriwal replied that they will be waiting for his release from jail.

“God is with you Manish. The wishes of lakhs of children and parents are with you. If you are going to jail for society and country, it will be a proud moment. You come out of jail, we will be waiting for you,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia said that he would first go to Rajghat for the prayer and then he will head towards the CBI’s headquarters in Lodhi Colony.

(Atul krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230226-101804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Priya Varghese job row: Nepotism allegations against top Kerala CPI-M...

    BJP should give Rs 22,000 cr first: AAP after LG orders...

    Asia Cup 2022: All eyes on Dubai as India, Pakistan gear...

    2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter identified