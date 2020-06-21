I see online community being hurtful to each other: Ratan Tata

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Group on Sunday called for an end to online hate mongering and bullying and asked the online community to be more kind and sensitive.

In a post on Instagram, Tata said the online community is being hurtful to each other.

“This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements,” he said.

“I believe this year especially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down,” he added.

Asking the online community to be more sensitive towards each other, Tata emphasised the need for “more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today”.

Tata said while his “presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying”.

