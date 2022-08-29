The 16-year-old Linthoi Chanambam, who recently became the first Indian to win a world title in judo, said that she wants to win a medal in the Olympics and her eyes are firmly set on Paris 2024.

Speaking about her goals, the 16-year-old World Cadet Championships gold medallist said that her eyes are firmly set on Paris 2024.

“I want to be the first gold medallist for India in Judo at the Olympics and my eyes are firmly set on Paris 2024,” she said.

Linthoi was commemorated and facilitated by the Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandip Pradhan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

The judoka from Manipur defeated Brazil’s Reis Bianca in the 57 kg weight category, 1-0 by Waza-ari – a throw – to clinch the historic gold at the World Cadet Championship 2022 in Sarajevo.

Linthoi Chanambam was accompanied by her Georgian coach Mamuka Kizilashvii to the event.

Expressing her gratitude towards the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Linthoi said, “SAI has always helped me and backed me with all my endeavours. I am extremely grateful for the unwavering support of Shri Sandip Pradhan and SAI. They can be attributed to the immense joy I feel for winning this gold medal.”

20220829-210205