I should do more: Shraddha on joining #SaveAarey campaign

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor has been earning praise for her stand against the felling of trees at Aarey Colony but the actress said she does not think her effort is anything special. She added that it’s the need of the hour to save Mother Earth, so everybody should come forward and do their bit.

“A lot of people tell me that it is really good that you are part of this campaign, taking out time from your busy schedule and going out there. My retort is it’s nothing special. We have to do this. I don’t think it’s a big deal because it should be the most normal thing any of us should be do,” said Shraddha in Mumbai on Monday, about joining the #SaveAarey campaign.

She added: “Every single day, I feel like I should have done more. I don’t feel like there will ever be a point where anybody can feel satisfied when it comes to making a change for the environment. We all know it is the need of the hour to get involved. We have a voice so, we have to use for the right reasons. I personally feel there is so much I want to do, whether it is environment or human rights or women’s rights or animal’s rights, it’s just never enough, but we all should try to do our bit.”

After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved cutting 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony, citizens and celebrities alike have united in the protest against the move.

On Sunday, Shraddha was seen protesting in the heavy rain, carrying a board that read “#SaveAarey” in one hand and an umbrella in the other. She is among several other celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar, John Abraham, Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon and Dia Mirza, who have expressed displeasure over the BMC decision.

Shraddha expressed solidarity with the movement at an event where she was named as brand ambassador of the cosmetic and skin-care brand, The Body Shop.

–IANS

iv/vnc/pgh/