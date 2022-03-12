ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

I slept with a big industrialist for one night: Tehseen Poonawala

By NewsWire
0
0

Political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawala, who was recently seen on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, revealed an interesting secret to save fashion designer and co-contestant Saisha Shinde from nomination.

He shared that once he slept with a woman on request of her husband.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut asked Tehseen that you can save one person from nomination this week on the show.

But for that she puts the condition that he has to share a secret about him in front of everyone. Tehseen opted to share a secret and save Saisha from nomination.

Tehseen told that once he had to sign a contract and had to sleep with a big industrialist woman.

“I slept with a big industrialist woman for one whole night” because her husband requested that he sleep with his wife.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

20220312-170604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.