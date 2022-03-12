I slept with a big industrialist for one night: Tehseen Poonawala

Political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawala, who was recently seen on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, revealed an interesting secret to save fashion designer and co-contestant Saisha Shinde from nomination.

He shared that once he slept with a woman on request of her husband.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut asked Tehseen that you can save one person from nomination this week on the show.

But for that she puts the condition that he has to share a secret about him in front of everyone. Tehseen opted to share a secret and save Saisha from nomination.

Tehseen told that once he had to sign a contract and had to sleep with a big industrialist woman.

“I slept with a big industrialist woman for one whole night” because her husband requested that he sleep with his wife.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

