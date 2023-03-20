INDIASPORTS

I suggested Sanjiv Goenka to remove ‘ATK’ tag from Mohun Bagan: Mamata

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday that she had suggested industrialist Sanjiv Goenka to remove the ‘ATK’ tag from Mohun Bagan, the Kolkata football giant which annexed the Indian Super League (ISL) title by defeating Bengaluru FC in the final on Sunday.

“I asked Sanjiv Goenka why is the ATK tag there before Mohun Bagan. ATK Mohun Bagan does not sound good. Just Mohun Bagan sounds much better,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an event at the tent of the iconic club here, organised to felicitate the members of the ISL champion team.

The principal club owner and Chairman of RPSG Group, Sanjiv Goenka, had announced after the victory that ATK Mohun Bagan will be rebranded as Mohun Bagan Super Giants at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 session.

Banerjee also announced a one-time state government grant of Rs 50 lakh for the development of the club.

Political observers, meanwhile, termed the remarks of the Chief Minister as a subtle political stroke to win the hearts of the lakhs of supporters of the oldest football club in the country.

In fact, after the erstwhile Mohun Bagan Athletic Club was rechristened as ATK Mohun Bagan following the merger of ATK FC with the football section of Mohun Bagan, there was a major uproar by the diehard supporters of the club.

“By commenting on the name of the club, the Chief Minister actually tried to tap sentiments of those supporters,” a political observer said.

This is not the first time that the Chief Minister has made an attempt to woo the football sentiment politically. When Sanjib Goenka purchased 80 per cent stake of ATK Mohun Bagan in January 2020, the club’s arch-rivals East Bengal could not participate in ISL because of lack of sponsors. East Bengal’s crisis deepened after Shree Cements returned the sporting rights to the club authorities on April 12, 2022.

At that point of time, Banerjee had intervened and finally on May 25 last year, Kolkata-based Emami Group became the new investor in East Bengal.

20230320-184003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Time to sweep away political corruption from Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

    Madras HC to initiate criminal proceedings against civic chiefs over manual...

    Anurag Thakur reviews India’s preparedness for CWG 2022, says momentum of...

    Heroic deeds of Brigadier Chandpuri will ever inspire youth: Punjab CM