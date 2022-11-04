INDIA

I-T dept conducts raids at premises of 2 Congress MLAs in Jharkhand

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Friday raided the premises of nine persons, including two Congress MLAs, Pradeep Yadav and Kumar Jaimangal Singh, in Jharkhand and Bihar in the presence of a large number of security personnel.

Various documents related to bank accounts, investments, property deals surfaced during the raids, which are being probed, said sources.

The move came a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought three weeks’ time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in connection with the illegal mining case. The Congress is an alliance partner of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Congress MLA from Godda Pradeep Yadav is the party’s deputy leader in state Assembly. The I-T sleuths entered his residence through the back door, sources said.

The Bermo and Patna residences of Congress MLA from Bokaro, Jaimangal Singh aka Anoop Singh, were alos raided.

Recently, Singh had lodged two separate FIRs accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of horsetrading and attempting to topple the Jharkhand government.

Reacting strongly to the raids, Jaimangal Singh said that it is clear that similar action will be taken against all those who do not listen to the saffron party.

His supporters claimed that some vehicles of the officials who conducted the raid had BJP’S stickers on them, which has been caught on camera.

Congress workers also protested and raised slogans against the I-T action outside the MLA’s residence.

According to sources, raids have also been conducted at the premises of Nucleus Mall owner Vishnu Agarwal and coal trader Ajay Singh, among others.

