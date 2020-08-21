I-T Dept conducts raids at several locations in Bhopal

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Income Tax Department has carried out search and seizure operations at various locations in Bhopal, seizing cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.8 crore.

A statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said that the key person of one of the groups covered runs a bangles shop and another person covered is a property developer who also runs a cricket academy.

“During the course of the search operation, documents pertaining to about 100 properties in the nature of plots, flats and agricultural lands having market value of about Rs 105 crore have been found. The documents indicate that a huge amount of undisclosed cash was invested in these properties in the last six years,” it said.

During the raids conducted on Thursday, the department found most of the properties were in the names of persons of no means, indicating that these are benami properties.

Further, documentary evidence gathered during the search operation indicates a partnership or association with some retired government servants and holding of their benami properties.

Investigation by the department are still in progress, the statement said.

–IANS

