Income Tax (I-T) Department raids are underway on Monday at the residence of DMK MLA M.K. Mohan, a close confidant of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Meanwhile, simultaneous raids are being carried out at the premises of a real estate company alleged to have links with the Chief Minister.

Raids are also being carried out at the residence of Praveen, who is a cousin of Sabareesan — the son in law of Stalin.

I-T Department sleuths have also searched the residence of Shanmugaraj, who is the auditor of Sabareesan.

Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai has publicly released the ‘DMK files’ which details corruption in the DMK regime, both present and in 2011 when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister.

The raids are seen as a political move by the Union government.

DMK workers have staged a sit-in dharna near Mohan’s residence.

