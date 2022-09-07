INDIA

I-T dept raids RKSP leader’s residence

NewsWire
0
0

The Department of Income Tax raided residential premises of Gopal Rai, president of Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party (RKSP), in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The raid at his Hussainganj residence is part of a tax evasion probe against Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious funding.

Gopal Rai was earlier close to SP leader Shivpal Yadav but is now seen with BJP leaders.

I-T teams are carrying out raids in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and some other states.

20220907-124802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four youth drowned at Vizag’s RK Beach

    ED now confirms raids in Punjab

    Three-judge SC bench to hear plea against Hindu Succession Act’s Sec...

    Srinagar-Sharjah direct flights to resume soon