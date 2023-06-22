Teams of Income Tax (I-T) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the Begusarai residence of prominent builder Ajay Kumar Singh — the brother-in-law of Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Ajay Singh, alias Karu Yadav, also shares a close relationship with JD(U) state president Lalan Singh.

The raid was conducted at Ajay Singh residence located at Sri Krishna locality in Begusarai.

Officials of I-T and ED reached the builder’s house at 6 a.m. and conducted raids.

Exact details of the raid are yet to be known.

A large number of police personnel were deployed by the Begusarai administration to prevent any untoward incident.

JD(U) sources claimed that the raid was conducted on Centre’s direction ahead of the JUne 23 Opposition parties’ meeting.

