I-T inspector from UP commits suicide in B’luru

An Income Tax (I-T) Department inspector from Uttar Pradesh committed suicide in Bengaluru by jumping in front of a moving train, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Devendra Dubey and according to the police, the incident took place 10 days ago and came to light only recently.

Dubey had worked in the Bengaluru I-T Department.

Before taking the extreme step, the victim had called his parents in Uttar Pradesh and also spoke to his wife, saying that he would return home late.

Later, he had copy of his insurance policy and a suicide note to his wife on WhatsApp.

On the suicide note, the victim stated that he was responsible for his death.

Following this, the wife had filed a complaint with the Yeshwanthpur police station.

The deceased jumped in front of the teain near BDA office in Sheshadripuram of Bengaluru.

The railway police are investigating the case.

20230211-100603

