I-T officers conduct ‘survey’ operations at BBC Delhi, Mumbai offices (Ld)

Income tax department officials on Tuesday conducted “survey” operations at BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices, according to sources.

The development came just weeks after the British Broadcasting Service (BBC) released a two-part documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

According to reports, the employees of the broadcasting corporation were asked not to use their computer systems and phones, including their personal ones.

Reports quoting sources said the employees working in the afternoon shift at the BBC’s Delhi office were asked to work from home, while those present in the office were asked to leave early.

In Delhi, the Income Tax officials reached the BBC office at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, said the sources.

The sources also said that the team reached there to verify documents.

