The Income Tax department conducted simultaneous raids in the premises of Bihar industry minister Samir Mahaseth on Thursday.

Besides him, the department has also raided his business partner Ravi Bhushan and brother-in-law Jitendra Kumar.

Sources said that they are facing charges of not paying taxes on their income before the department. Samir Mahaseth is a business partner in a construction company named Sakar construction Ltd having an office in Sone Bhawan at R-block roundabout.

“I am waiting for the allegations Income tax officials levelled on us. They have not given any details about the raids. Once their statements will come out in public, then I will make the statement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said: “BJP is afraid of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Hence, it is conducting raids on opposition leaders. They are realising that their government will be gone in 2024. Such raids will continue till 2024.”

“You are seeing what is happening with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Ji. Everyone knows what is happening here and who is doing it. Public knows everything,” Tejashwi said.

Samir Mahaseth is an RJD MLA who was elected twice in 2015 and 2020 from Madhubani assembly constituency. After the formation of a new government in 2022, he was given a portfolio of industry ministry.

20221117-193804