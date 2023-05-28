INDIA

I-T raids continue at premises of persons linked to TN minister for 3rd day

The Income Tax raids at the premises of persons linked to Tamil Nadu electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister, Senthil Balaji continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

The Income Tax officers were conducting the raids after several complaints had come up against the minister and his associates regarding the liquor policy.

There were allegations that the ‘Karur Gang’ , a pseudonym for those close to the minister, were taking money with the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) charging Rs 10-20 extra per bottle. The allegation was that the money that was being charged extra was going to the coffers of those close to the minister.

On Friday during the raids at the brother of Senthil Balaji, Ashok, the I-T officials were attacked and four officers were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Karur Government Medical College hospital.

After the assault on officers of the I-T department, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) provided security to the team of officials.

The DMK has come out strongly against the raids being conducted at the premises of those closely linked to the minister. The minister has told the media persons at Karur that no raids were conducted at his residence and that he was being framed.

