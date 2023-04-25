INDIA

I-T raids in TN enter second day

NewsWire
0
1

The Income Tax department raids in 50 locations of private real estate developer, G Square Realtors in Tamil Nadu entered a second day on Tuesday.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted on the premises of G Square which is a real estate firm and suspected of having links with the family of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The raids were conducted in the residence of Shanmugaraj, auditor of Sabareesan, son in law of M.K. Stalin as also his relative Praveen’s residence.

Notably, the BJP Tamil Nadu state president, K. Annamalai had said that the real estate firm, G-Square is closely associated with the family of Chief Minister Stalin.

The IT sleuths have also conducted raids on the premises of DMK legislator, M.K. Mohan who is considered as a close aide of Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs minister, Udayanidhi Stalin who is also the son of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, when asked about the IT raids told media persons, “Let the raids continue”.

20230425-135802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Youth held for vandalising idol in UP temple

    Niche digital skills continue to be high in demand for hiring:...

    NDTV promoter RRPR Holding writes to SEBI on warrant conversion by...

    ED questions Lalu Prasad’s daughter Ragini in ‘land for jobs’ case