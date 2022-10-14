INDIA

I-T raids on premises linked to two builders in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to two prominent private developers in Bihar.

The two builders have strong connections with JD(U) leaders, including the party’s national president, Lalan Singh.

Gabbu Singh, who is said to be close to Lalan Singh, is facing charges of hiding sources of earning before the department. The officials were conducting raids in 31 places belonging to Gabbu Singh and his employees.

Besides him, the department is also conducting raids in the properties of another builder, Arvind Singh. He also has a close link with Lalan Singh. The official raided his flat in Shakuntala apartment located in Patel Nagar in Patna.

Sources said that Lalan Singh has been in the target list of BJP ever since JD(U) formed the government in Bihar with the help of Mahagathbandhan and raids on the builders could be the reason for it.

The income tax department has not disclosed the articles recovered from their properties so far.

20221014-123805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP govt to give allowance to those affected by curfew

    Shami ruled out of T20Is against Australia due to Covid-19, Umesh...

    FDCI to celebrate 15 years of India Couture Week

    Elderly man dies in celebratory firing in UP’s Bareilly