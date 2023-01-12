INDIA

I-T recovers Rs 11 cr from Trinamool MLA’s house, factory

NewsWire
0
0

Following a marathon raid and search operations since January 11 afternoon that lasted till early Thursday morning, the Income Tax department has recovered Rs 11 crore from the residence, factory and rice mill of Jakir Hossain, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Jangipur constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The Income Tax department sources said that of the Rs 15 crore, Rs 9 crore recovered from his residence alone, while the remaining Rs 2 crore were recovered from a Bidi (local Indian smoking stick) factory and a rice mill owned by Hossain, a two- time Trinamool Congress MLA and also a former member of the West Bengal cabinet.

The Income Tax department sleuths conducted the marathon raid search operations accompanied by the central armed forces personnel. Although refusing to make any comment on the cash recovery, Hossain raised objections in the manner in which the operations were conducted.

“I have no objection to them coming to my premises. But the mode of operations could have been different. They were escorted by the armed forces personnel. I am not a branded criminal. I am a businessman as well as an elected public representative. This is nothing but harassing me and malign my image in public. I have been a regular and honest tax-payer for the last 23 years,” Hossain said.

Meanwhile, besides the huge cash the Income Tax department had also seized several paper and electronic documents from the places that they raided. They have also informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the cash recovery.

Meanwhile, political slugfest has started over the development.

BJP state spokesperson in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya said that unaccounted cash recovery from the residence of Trinamool Congress leaders in West Bengal is not a new feature. “Previously we have witnessed similar cash recovery from the residence of a close aide of former West Bengal education minister, Partha Chatterjee in relation to the multi- crore teachers’ recruitment scam. The entire ruling party in West Bengal is submerged in neck- dip corruption,” he said.

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha member, Dr Santanu Sen, claimed that the central agencies are deliberately targeting the Trinamool Congress leaders isolating them. “Had similar raid and search operations been conducted at the residences of the state BJP leaders, unaccounted money of much higher volumes would have been recovered,” Sen said.

20230112-121602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reality show for Kerala schools launched

    400 kg ganja seized along the Assam-Tripura border

    Pune ‘shutdown’ to protest slurs on Chhatrapati, other icons

    Actor Rakesh Bedi says he is inspired by Charlie Chaplin