I-T searches at Mankind Pharma in Delhi

The Income Tax Department on Thursday was carrying out searches at premises linked to the newly listed Mankind Pharma limited, officials said.

A senior I-T department official told IANS, “Yes, teams of IR department are carrying out searches at offices of Mankind Pharma in Delhi on allegations of tax evasion.”

An I-T department source said that the I-T department was checking the documents and also quizzing some of the company officials.

However, the source remained tight-lipped to share more details.

Mankind Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas. It is also into several consumer healthcare products.

