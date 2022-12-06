INDIA

I-T searches at premises of real estate developer in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

The Income Tax (IT) department officials were on Tuesday conducting searches on the premises of leading real estate developer Vamsiram Builders.

The I-T sleuths were carrying out simultaneous searches in Hyderabad and at Vijayawada and Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

About 20 teams of the I-T officials began the searches at the houses and offices of the CEO, managing director, directors, partners and investors early Tuesday.

The searches were on at the offices of the top executive of the company in upscale Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

The officials were checking records following complaints of alleged tax evasion. Personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also deployed to provide protection to the I-T officials.

The searches are likely to continue throughout the day and may even extend to Wednesday.

20221206-103603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I don’t think about who is at top and who isn’t:...

    Amid din, RS passes Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021

    I am very much alive: Kiren Rijiju responds to Supriya Sule...

    Weather to remain generally cloudy in J&K, Ladakh