The Income Tax department is continuing its raids at the premises of the acquaintances of the Tamil Nadu Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition Minister Senthil Balaji for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

The raids are being held with protection from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after some cadres close to the minister had assaulted officers of the Income Tax department.

Four officers of the department, including a woman officer were admitted to the Karur Government Medical College hospital after the attack. Nine people have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody over the assault on the Income Tax officials.

Regional Director (Investigation) of the Income Tax department, K. Sivasankaran has said that the department would not be cowed down by the assault on officers and would move ahead with the duty.

The Income Tax department is conducting raids and searches at several places linked to the associates of the minister, including his brother Ashok Kumar.

There were reports of the state liquor corporation, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation(Tasmac) staff charging Rs 10-20 extra per bottle in the outlets and that a part of the money was being transferred to the associates of the minister.

The opposition AIADMK and BJP had alleged that Senthil Balaji was involved in the hike in prices in Tasmac shops and that a part of the proceedings was received by the associates of the minister.

The ‘Karur Gang’, indicating the minister and his associates, are allegedly involved in each and every transaction in Tasmac, the AIADMK had alleged.

With Senthil Balaji also in-charge of the electricity department, there were reports of malpractices in some power purchase agreements.

