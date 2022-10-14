INDIA

I-T searches multiple locations in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

The Income Tax (I-T) Department was conducting searches at multiple locations in Hyderabad on Friday.

As many as 25 I-T teams were conducting simultaneous searches at different premises of RS Brothers, a leading garment and jewellery retailer.

According to sources, the searches were being carried out at stores and offices of RS Brothers at Ameerpet, Kokatpally, Sanath Nagar, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam and other places in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The officials were also carrying out searches at the residences of the owners and offices of some real estate firms.

As the IT officials were conducting searches at the warehouse of RS Brothers at Sanath Nagar, employees were not allowed into the premises.

The officials were checking accounts and other records on computers with the help of employees of account departments.

The I-T sleuths were reportedly going through the transactions of the company as it is believed to have made investments into real estate business.

20221014-120608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NE India’s biggest solar power plant comes up in Assam’s Sivasagar

    Massive traffic jam in Chennai leads to delay in AIADMK general...

    K’taka English lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

    MHA orders sealing of three premises linked to PFI in Delhi