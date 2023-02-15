INDIA

I-T ‘survey’ at BBC office: Mamata says Centre more autocratic than Hitler, Ceausescu

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the Income Tax ‘survey’ at the office of BBC in Mumbai and Delhi, terming the Centre as more autocratic than Adolf Hitler or Nicolae Ceausescu.

After Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state Budget for 2023-24, the Chief Minister addressed the Assembly during which she referred to the Income Tax ‘survey’ at the BBC offices.

“The present autocracy is more dangerous than that of Hitler or Ceausescu. BBC has always given correct and updated information. So, why is such an action taking place against them? BBC has broadcast something that has gone against the current Union government. So, this action has been taken out of vendetta. Suppressing the freedom of press is extremely unfortunate. I am always for freedom of press. Only the judiciary can save this country now,” the Chief Minister said.

However, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, criticised the Chief Minister for making a speech on the floor of the House after the presentation of the state Budget.

“As per convention, after the Finance Minister presents the Budget, no one else speaks on that day. She (Banerjee) has flouted this convention,” Adhikari said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that while the Chief Minister is claiming that only the judiciary can save the country, in West Bengal her own party is trying to silent the voice of the judiciary.

20230215-205803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh skips BJP’s mega rally in Kolkata

    SC stays NCDRC order asking HDFC Bank to pay customer Rs...

    ED files chargesheet in online gambling case

    BJP MLA, 4 others injured in road mishap in Bihar’s Sitamarhi