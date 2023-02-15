West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the Income Tax ‘survey’ at the office of BBC in Mumbai and Delhi, terming the Centre as more autocratic than Adolf Hitler or Nicolae Ceausescu.

After Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the state Budget for 2023-24, the Chief Minister addressed the Assembly during which she referred to the Income Tax ‘survey’ at the BBC offices.

“The present autocracy is more dangerous than that of Hitler or Ceausescu. BBC has always given correct and updated information. So, why is such an action taking place against them? BBC has broadcast something that has gone against the current Union government. So, this action has been taken out of vendetta. Suppressing the freedom of press is extremely unfortunate. I am always for freedom of press. Only the judiciary can save this country now,” the Chief Minister said.

However, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, criticised the Chief Minister for making a speech on the floor of the House after the presentation of the state Budget.

“As per convention, after the Finance Minister presents the Budget, no one else speaks on that day. She (Banerjee) has flouted this convention,” Adhikari said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that while the Chief Minister is claiming that only the judiciary can save the country, in West Bengal her own party is trying to silent the voice of the judiciary.

