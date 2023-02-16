INDIA

I-T ‘survey’ at BBC offices continues for third straight day

The Income Tax (I-T) department’s ‘survey’ at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai continued for the third consecutive day amid reports that some of its employees in the national capital haven’t gone home since the process started.

According to reports, the I-T department officials have gathered data related to financial aspects like taxation and the company’s structure, till now.

There is no clarity on for how long the “survey” operations are going to continue, sources aware of the developments, said.

Several opposition parties led by Congress have deplored the development, calling it a “political vendetta”.

Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur had earlier said that the I-T department conducts such surveys from time to time where irregularities are found.

He added that once the survey is completed, all the details would be provided.

Several employees of the broadcaster have been asked to work from home and those in office, have been directed to co-operate with the authorities.

The survey began just weeks after the BBC had released a two-part documentary titled “India: The Modi Question” which focuses on post Godhra riots in Gujarat, when prime minister Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister in 2002.

20230216-124004

