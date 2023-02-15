INDIA

I-T ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for 2nd day

The Income Tax (I-T) department ‘survey’ related operations at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai continued for the second day on Wednesday, according to sources aware of the developments.

The ‘survey’ operations, which had begun on Tuesday at around 11.30 a.m., continued the whole day and even throughout the night, and are currently going on at the UK’s official broadcaster’s premises in Delhi and Mumbai, reports quoting sources said.

Meanwhile, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is learnt to have informed its employees to work from home and has even advised them to refrain from answering questions related to personal income.

However the broadcaster has at the same time directed its employees to answer other salary-related questions.

The employees have been asked to cooperate with the officials and answer their queries comprehensively.

The I-T department’s “survey” is learnt to be focussed on accounts, reports said.

The operation by the I-T department came just weeks after the BBC released a two-part documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’, which focuses on the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat.

The documentary had created furore throughout the country after it went viral, and was later taken down from all platforms as well as social media outlets.

Several opposition parties led by the Congress have criticised the survey operations at BBC’s premises.

