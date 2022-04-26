ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

I want my family to be the Kapoors of the south: Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi revealed in an exclusive interview while promoting ‘Acharya’ that he wants his family to be known as the ‘Kapoors’ of the south.

Chiranjeevi recalls a conversation with his brother Pawan Kalyan, in which he expressed his desire for their family to be known as the ‘Kapoors’ of the south.

“There is a Kapoor craze in Hindi cinema. In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that. I’m so happy to see how these kids (from Pawan Kalyan to Allu Arjun and others) have grown up and made a name for themselves in cinema”, Chiranjeevi explained.

Chiranjeevi also recalls an incident, when he had previously travelled to the north, where he had felt humiliated.

‘The ‘Indra’ actor explained, “Despite the fact that I had won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature film in National Integration for Rudraveena, there was little mention of the South in the award event. I felt humiliated”.

“Now that I see the regional lines slowly perishing, I feel happy”, Chiranjeevi conveyed.

Chiranjeevi spoke about his experience working with his son, Ram Charan, the latest pan-India sensation, and said, “Such opportunities do not come along very often for actors. I am a fortunate father who has witnessed Charan’s incredible growth as an actor “.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, ‘Acharya’ is in theaters on April 29.

