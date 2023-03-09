New Delhi, March 9 (IANSlife) Together, Slice and Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, will make a big statement in the summer of 2023. Advani will serve as the brand’s ambassador which hopes to strengthen its relationship with its consumers and maintain its status as the preferred beverage for mango fans all over the nation.

The company unveiled its brand-new summer campaign, which stars the well-known celebrity in a bewitching new film that transports audiences to a tropical paradise where the beautiful Kiara Advani is dressed in a flowy yellow ensemble with her best companion, Slice as she sits next to a boy who is attempting to woo her.

Speaking on the association and the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “We are thrilled to have Kiara Advani as our new brand ambassador. Known for her exceptional acting skills and her stylish persona, she has huge fan base amongst our target audience. We believe her popularity and mass appeal will help us connect with our consumers in a meaningful way.”

Sharing her excitement on coming on board as the brand’s new face, the actor said, “Slice is a drink that is very much a part of my childhood memories and hence has a special place in my heart. I am thrilled to join the Slice family and be part of the legacy brand. Slice is known for its picturesque campaigns that are remembered by one and all and no doubt, the new film will transport the audiences in the indulgent mango world like no other. I am sure that the consumers will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed shooting for it.”

Kiara Advani speaks with IANSlife about life after marriage and the endorsement:

Does it feel different now that you’re married ?

Kiara: Well, it feels no different. Yes, I’ve moved homes. I’m not staying with my parents. That’s new. That’s different, but I’m enjoying it. It’s exciting. It’s just overwhelming to be entering this phase of my life and I’m just happy.

You’ve had a spate of hits over the years, do you believe that actors like yourself can do OTT and films parallelly or do you believe there is still some time before you consider OTT?

Kiara: I truly feel I’m an example of this because very early on, even before most actors ventured into OTT, I took on an OTT film called Guilty, which released right after two big blockbusters Kabir Singh and Good News. I made the choice to do the film because I believed in it. And then came the entire influx of films going on OTT, artists making films and shows for OTT. So, I feel I was able to do mainstream and an OTT film parallelly much before it became a ‘so called’ trend. Having said that, I also do give a lot of credit to a film called Lust Stories for which I got a lot of critical acclaim and that was my first film that was released on the OTT platform.

When it comes to your favorite summer drink, why do you feel Slice is closest to your memories of childhood and what does it evoke?

Kiara: When I think of my childhood I actually do think of mangoes because as a child, we would wait for mango season and we’d wait for our mom, who would get the mangoes and we’d all be sitting around it, eating it, indulging in it, and the only way to indulge in mangoes even when it’s not in season is to get a bottle of Slice. So, for me Slice is that one drink that does complete justice to the mango and it’s my go to most favorite drink.

