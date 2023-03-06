INDIALIFESTYLE

‘I was abused by my father when I was 8’: Khushbu Sundar

National Commission for Women member and actor-turned-politician, Khushbu Sundar, has said that she was abused by her father when she was eight-years-old, she said in an interview to a media portal.

Khushbu said that when a child is sexually abused, the scar remains for life, adding that it is immaterial whether the child is a boy or a girl.

She said that her mother had gone through the most abusive marriage, adding that her father thought that it was his birthright to beat up his wife, children and abuse his only daughter.

Khushbhu said that the fear of other members of the family getting abused kept her mouth shut even though she was abused since she was eight.

She added that her only fear was whether her mother would believe as she had a ‘Kuch bhi hota hai, meri pati Devta hai’ mindset.

She said that when she turned 15, she thought that enough was enough and started speaking against her father.

The actor-turned-politician added that her father left the family when she was only 16 and the family didn’t knew from where the next meal was coming.

