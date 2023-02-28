India’s young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who will be plying trade with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League shed light on her struggles to make it big in the game.

Like so many of her peers, Ghosh struggled to find supporters for her cricketing aspirations initially, but her father’s determination ensured she fought her way through the ranks and entered national reckoning by the age of 16.

“When she started playing, I just thought it would be good for her fitness. I was also around so I could watch over her during my own practice sessions. I suggested table tennis to her, and I took her to the local academy for a trial. She hit a couple of balls and put the racquet down and said, ‘I will only play cricket’,” revealed her father, Manabendra Ghosh, on the episode of ‘Know Your Stars’ on JioCinema.

Speaking about her struggles and the difficulties she has faced in her journey, Ghosh said: “In the beginning, not a lot of people from Siliguri supported me. I was not getting a chance to break through in my district The difficulties they (my parents) endured from people during those times today the same people come and socialize with them. My parents are happy that whoever troubled them then are the ones coming now to enquire about her.”

Such was Ghosh family’s commitment to fulfil their daughter’s dreams that Manabendra sold his business to support her career. “I didn’t want to make an excuse that because I was busy running the business which brought us income, I could not support her career. Now that I shut down my source of livelihood, I am free, so wherever she needs to go, I can accompany her,” his father explained.

Speaking of her admiration for big hitters, the 19-year-old said: “I used to really like players who hit sixes to win matches. I felt like I also wanted to hit those shots.”

Now that the youngster has become one of the most sought-after players, she wants to utilize the money wisely. “I want to buy a flat in Kolkata where my family can settle down and enjoy their lives because they’ve struggled a lot. My father still umpires games and after this (WPL), I don’t want him to work. From now, me and my sister, both of us will work hard and let out parents enjoy their life.”

