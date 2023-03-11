INDIALIFESTYLE

I was sexually assaulted by my father: DCW chief

The Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, claimed on Saturday that she was sexually assaulted by her father when she was a child.

“I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. My father used to beat me up, so I used to hide under the bed to save myself. My father would grab my hair and slam my head against the wall. This happened till I was in Class 4,” Maliwal said during DCW’s annual International Women’s Day awards function at the India Habitat Centre here.

“While hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a lesson to such men who abuse women and children, and how I can help women get their rights,” Maliwal added.

The programme was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Canada’s acting High Commissioner Amanda Strohan, among others, who gave away the awards to 90 women for their excellent work.

Among the prominent faces who won the awards were tennis ace Sania Mirza, India U-19 cricketer Sonia Mendiya and hockey player Mumtaz Khan. Women officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, BRO, BSF, CRPF, CISF, Indian Coast Guard and Delhi Police were also honoured on the occasion.

Awards were also given to 31 woman bus drivers of DTC along with some common people for their bravery and extraordinary work.

20230311-180004

