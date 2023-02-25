INDIA

I will boycott PM Modi’s programme, says Kannada Sahitya Parishat President

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat President, Mahesh Joshi stated on Saturday that he will be boycotting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme organised in the national capital by Delhi Karnataka Sangha.

Modi is inaugurating a two-day event on February 25 to mark 75th anniversary of Delhi Karnataka Sangha. Mahesh Joshi has stated that he is not given appropriate respect and honour in the programme by the President of Delhi Karnataka Sangha, C.M. Nagaraju.

The programme is organised on the basis of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ theme. The programme has been named as ‘Baarisu Kannada Dimdimava’ cultural fest to highlight culture, tradition and history of Karnataka.

Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Nirmalananda Natha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji from Suttur Mutt, Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt, Nanjavadhoota Swamiji of Spatikapura Mutt and Royal scion from Mysuru Yaduveer Wadiyar will also participate in the programme.

The organisers are expecting 3,000 Kannadigas settled in New Delhi and north India to attend the programme. More than 1,000 artistes have been invited from all districts of Karnataka for the celebrations organised on February 25 and 26.

