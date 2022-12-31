ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘I will continue to work hard,’ says Anupam Kher as he bids goodbye to 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video bidding goodbye to the year 2022 and said that he will continue to work hard.

Anupam took to Instagram on Saturday, where he shared a video from behind-the-scene of ‘Uunchai’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ to ‘Karthikeya 2’. The video included performances of the actor in all these three movies.

Alongside the video, he penned a note which read: “My dear friends! Your love bar I’ve been getting for the past 38 years. You all contribute hugely in who I am today. But year 2022 has been very important to me.”

“3 of my films released this year. And you blessed all three with abundant love and blessings. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will continue to work hard and you keep your blessings and love. #Thank you for making my year 2022 most memorable!”

On the work front, Anupam has announced that he began shooting for his 533rd film ‘Metro..In Dino’ in Mumbai. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Apart from this, he will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’ and family entertainer ‘The Signature’.

20221231-133403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hema Sharma talks about being a part of ‘Inspector Avinash’

    Covid fears resurface ahead of ‘RRR’, ‘Radhe Shyam’ release

    ‘Golden Girls’ star, TV legend Betty White passes away

    Anagha Bhosle quits hit TV show’ Anupamaa’ – Here’s the shocking...