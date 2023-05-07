INDIASPORTS

I will hang myself if allegations proved: Brij Bhushan

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by women wrestlers, has said that he would “hang himself if even a single allegation against him was proved”.

In a video message released on Sunday, Singh said, “I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved. The matter is with the Delhi Police, so I won’t be able to speak much in detail on the matter. I have been saying this from the first day if these wrestlers have any video evidence against me. You should ask anyone who is associated with wrestling. Is Brij Bhushan Ravana?”

Singh said that he was recording the video message on the way to his home in Gonda from Delhi.

He further said, “Except these wrestlers (who are protesting), ask anyone if I have done anything wrong. I have given 11 years of my life to wrestling, to this country.”

The wrestlers have alleged that there has been a delay from the government in releasing the report of the committee that was formed to look into the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh.

The protesting wrestlers also want the WFI chief to be stripped of his portfolio.

Two FIRs have been lodged against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station. The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim and is registered under the POCSO Act, along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty, etc.

The Supreme Court, while hearing an urgent plea on the matter, concluded that filing of FIRs served the purpose of the plea filed by the protesting grapplers. The court also rejected petitioner’s plea for a court-monitored probe.

20230507-154205

