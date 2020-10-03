I will not leave people who perpetrated demolition :Hari

Visakhapatnam, Oct 3 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Sabbam Hari warned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his close aide Vijay Sai Reddy, holding them responsible for demolishing a part of his house on Saturday.

“I will not leave the people who perpetrated this demolition. I will not retreat or back off,” challenged Hari, a former Member of Parliament.

Visualising a bete noire in Reddy and Sai Reddy, Hari fumed at them, uttering expletives and said that they cannot take revenge on him.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot take revenge on me. He and his entire government cannot do it. He cannot do anything to me. Vizag people and AP people know my integrity,” he said.

He claimed Reddy had attacked many of his opponents but did not touch Hari yet, so just to show the world that he did not spare me also, Reddy carried out this demolition.

“By doing this, that fellow thought of sending a message to the people of AP. The officials could not find any fault in me, they said we cannot do anything, we have orders from higher-ups,” he claimed.

The former MP claimed that all his papers for the demolished bathroom are intact.

Venting his ire on Rajya Sabha member Sai Reddy, Hari said he cannot have his way in Vizag.

“I think Sai Reddy doesn’t know about me. He is thinking that he can sit and dance in Vizag. I will take him to a stage where Vijay Sai Reddy will regret doing this,” he claimed.

Hari was a former supporter of Reddy but they later fell apart.

He reminisced that Reddy himself visited this house some four times during those good times.

The Visakhapatnam civic body officials on Saturday demolished a part of Hari’s home due to alleged encroachment of a park, drawing protest from the opposition party.

–IANS

sth/sdr/