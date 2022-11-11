BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

I will remove all legacy Blue badges in coming months: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk on Friday said that there are too many corrupt and fake legacy Blue “verification” checkmarks on Twitter and he is going to remove all of them in the coming months.

The new Twitter CEO also said that going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio.

“To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok,” he tweeted.

“Far too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ check marks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months,” Musk posted to his more than 115 million followers.

Musk also said that he loves “when people complain about Twitter on Twitter”.

Twitter has rolled out the new verified Blue subscription service for $8 on iOS in a few countries and will soon add “granularities” to verified badges.

After abruptly killing the gray ‘Official’ badge for government accounts, Musk said that the company will now add organisational affiliation and ID verification to verified accounts with Blue badges.

Musk also said that Twitter will soon purge accounts that haven’t been active for months.

He has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

“Usage of Twitter continues to rise. One thing is for sure: it isn’t boring,” he posted.

20221111-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deepinder Goyal forms umbrella organisation ‘Eternal’ with multiple CEOs

    With NCLT nod to resolution plan, Jet Airways may fly again...

    HDFC Bank refuses to address customer’s credit card woes

    A case for private investment in Colombo Airport